WQSB announces plans for evaluations

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI

PONTIAC May 27 2020

The Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) provided an update on how elementary and secondary students will be evaluated this year, following a statement by Education minister Jean-François Roberge on the same topic on May 6.

In a press release issued on May 19, WQSB said the elementary and secondary one, two and three’s final judgment will be a pass or a fail, which will be based mostly on the marks in the first two terms.

Marks up until March 13 may also be considered, as well as work which reviews the first two terms.

“Enrichment” is considered to be any new material presented following the above date and will not be counted towards the final mark.

For secondary four and five students, their end results will be a percentage, based on the same principles as the younger group.

Evaluations for both groups will be stemming from the “teacher’s professional judgment”.

The Quebec government also mentioned they demand teaching to continue for students in the same groups who are staying home, achieving this with delivery of material through several platforms in ways that every student can access.

This material must help students keep in mind what’s already taught and encourage ongoing learning for essential knowledge.

Teachers must also make weekly plans and let the students create a work plan and schedule, with regular contact with their students.

WQSB’s Director of Corporate Services George Singfield was unavailable to make further comments on the information.