Young’ns go jammin’ at the Junkyard

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE April 28, 2018

Tiny rockers filled the Shawville Recreation Association on Saturday morning, when families came out for all sorts of zany, musical-themed and interactive entertainment.

Bopping and cheering along to classic tunes from Michael Jackson and other pop hits, kids enjoyed all sorts of high energy fun as they took in the show from Ottawa’s Junkyard Symphony, as organized by the Shawville chapter of The Parents’ Voice.

Running this show was Junkyard Symphony’s ‘Junkyard Jonny’ Olson and Mary ‘Landfill Lil’ Gellner, with the former interacting with the children while the latter worked the drums and all sorts of extra sound effects.

