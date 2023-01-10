1,367 lbs of food and $2,750 raised for Bouffe

Brett Thoms Shawville January 9, 2022 In response to rising food prices, a local business teamed up with students from Pontiac High School to raise money for Bouffe Pontiac. Logs End, a hardwood floor company based in Bristol, pledged to donate $2 for every pound of food gathered by PHS students. In the end, students collected 1,367 lbs of food, which prompted Logs End Owner Rob Black to present a cheque of $2,750 to Bouffe Pontiac. “When was the last time you saw food prices where they are. Life is harder right now,” said Black. “If you don’t take care of charities that are in your community when you need them the most, what are you doing? I think we’re fortunate enough to have organizations like this and you need to help refuel them when you can.” The idea to do the fundraiser was the idea of PHS teacher Matt Greer and Black who otherwise run an annual golf tournament together to raise money for Bouffe Pontiac in the summer. They decided to do this recent fundraiser due to the hurt many families were experiencing due to food price increases. “I’m really proud of the kids,” said Black. “We’re happy to contribute but those kids really, really dug in and did the heavy lifting for us.”

