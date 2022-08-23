$2.5 million to be given out for projects

Brett Thoms Pontiac August 22, 2022 The MRC Pontiac has announced a call for projects to receive funding from the $2.5 million made available through the Regions and Rurality Fund Component 4 - Support for Vitalization. Under this program, funding will be available to any organization that put forward projects which support the three axes of vitalization outlined by the agreement made between the province and MRC, which include: Retention of the population and attraction of new residents. A cohesive renaissance of the territory. Transportation development. Non-profit organizations, cooperatives, band councils of aboriginal communities, municipalities and private businesses are eligible to apply for funding. On announcing the call for projects, Warden Jane Toller said: ‘’I am delighted with the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca