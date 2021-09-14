Canada’s Fourth Front seeks to bring direct democracy to the Pontiac
Julien St-Jean
Pontiac Sept 13, 2021
Frustration with the country’s political system caused Shawville’s James McNair to look for alternative parties.
McNair feels that the focus of the main parties has shifted away from representing constituents and towards staying in power. When he discovered the direct democracy system and Canada’s Fourth Front Party (CFF), he saw it as an opportunity to better involve citizens in decision making.
The CFF aims to integrate a direct democracy system into the current electoral system. They hope to involve constituents through the use of a website and phone line, through which they’d be able to vote directly on issues instead of relying on politicians to voice their concerns. Then, under the system, their MP would bring what constituents had to say to parliament and act solely based on the will of voters.
