Elections underway

Compiled by Jorge Maria

Pontiac Oct. 5, 2021

With the municipal elections fast approaching on Nov. 7, more than 200 people put their names forward to seek municipal office in MRC Pontiac, all competing for 125 possible seats.

Seven mayors were re-elected by acclamation after running unopposed.

Over 30 per cent of candidates were elected by acclamation, down from roughly 40 per cent last election cycle.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

(* = incumbent, + = outgoing from another position, numbers 1 -6 = ward)

Pontiac MRC

Warden: Michael McCrank, Jane Toller*

MRC Collines-de-l’Outaouais

Warden: Eric Antoine, Marc Carriere, Caryl Green*

Alleyn et Cawood

Mayor: Carl Mayer *, Joseph Squitti

Councillor (1): Susan Tanner* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Guy Bergeron, Jason Emery *, Ronnie Lafleur

Councillor (3): Sidney Squitti *, Gerry Toomey

Councillor (4): John Emery *, James Giroux

Councillor (5): Mona Giroux* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Grace Becky Early *, Darryl Mayer

Bristol

Mayor: Brent Orr* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Tracey Moore, Valerie Twolan-Graham

Councillor (2): Archie Greer* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Meaghan McConnell (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Greg Graham (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Kim Crawford, Edward Rusenstrom

Councillor (6): Debbie Kilgour* (Acclaimed)

Bryson

Mayor: Alain Gagnon *, Rosalee Gravelle

Councillor (1): David Miljour* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Diane Lance* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Joanne Ralston* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Wayne Cameron* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Serge Lance, Relics Leach

Councillor (6): Kelly Nitschkie, Susanne Romain, Jian Zhang *

Campbell’s Bay

Mayor: Maurice Beauregard* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Raymond Pilon* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Tim Ferrigan* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Jean-Pierre Landry* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Stéphanie Hébert-Shea* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Ann Josey Bouchard (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Suzanne Dubeau-Pilon* (Acclaimed)

Chichester

Mayor; Donald Gagnon* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Dustin Denault*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Louis Schryer*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Jacques Fleury* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Chrissy Ann Payne* (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Corey Bissonnette*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Neil Maloney*, (Acclaimed)

Clarendon

Mayor: Gerald Dagg, Edward Walsh +

Councillor (1): Rickey Younge*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Jonathan Dagg*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Phillip Elliott*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Phillip Holmes, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Eric Smith*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Mavis Hanna*, (Acclaimed)

Fort-Coulonge

Mayor: Gilles Beaulieu, Christine Francoeur +

Councillor (1): Lucie Bertrand, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Freeda Bechamp Graveline, Philippe Ouellet

Councillor (3): Gaétan Graveline, Pierre Vaillancourt *

Councillor (4): Debbie Laporte +, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Nathalie Denault*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Lise A. Romain*, (Acclaimed)

L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet

Mayor: Jean-Louis Corriveau, Pierre Fréchette

Councillor (1): Aurel Paquette, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Louise Grenier, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Mélanie Bérard-Dumouchel, Pierre Jolicoeur

Councillor (4): Mona Donnelly +, Alice Meilleur Pieschke *, Rollande Normandeau

Councillor (5): Guylaine La Salle, Réjean F J Meilleur *

Councillor (6): Elie James, Azola Moankong *, Adrienne Turgeon

L’Isle-aux-Allumettes

Mayor: Louis Lair +, Jeremiah Nephin, Corey Spence

Councillor (1): Mariette Sallafranque*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Patrick Fleming, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Ivan Schryer, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Nancy McGuire*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Brian Adam, Paul Gagnon

Councillor (6): Robert Chafe, (Acclaimed)

Litchfield

Mayor: Colleen Lariviere*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Terry Racine*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Donald Graveline *, Courtney Harris

Councillor (3): Denis Dubeau*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Joe Belanger *, Travis Corriveau, Rick Frost

Councillor (5): Emile Morin*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): John Stitt*, (Acclaimed)

Mansfield-et-Pontefract

Mayor: Sandra Armstrong +, Kathleen Belec

Councillor (1): Richard Morrissette, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Brian Boisvert *, Louis Philippe Fortin

Councillor (3): Janet Korol, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Garry Ladouceur*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Claudette Béland-Pleau*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Sébastien Denault (Acclaimed)

Otter Lake

Mayor: Terry Lafleur, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Kassandra Fleury, Darren Knox, Alex Povolotski

Councillor (2): Earl Lafleur, Jennifer Quaile

Councillor (3): Kathleen Gauthier*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Penny Dubeau, Brian McMahon

Councillor (5): Raymonde Dagenais Serge Sabourin

Councillor (6): Robin Zacharias*, (Acclaimed)

Pontiac

Mayor: Joanne Labadie *, Roger Larose, Edward McCann

District 1 Councillor: Jean Côté, Diane Lacasse, Brandan Smith

District 2 Councillor: Caryl McCann, Heinrich Steiner

District 3 Councillor: Mario Allen, Garry Dagenais, Benoit Gariépy, Susan Lamont, Line Martineau

District 4 Councillor: Serge Laforest,Scott McDonald *

District 5 Councillor: Chantal Allen, Valérie Michaud

District 6 Councillor: Jean R. Amyotte, (Acclaimed)

Portage-du-Fort

Mayor: Lynne Judd-Cameron *, Nicole Racine

Councillor (1): Jacques Guérette +, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (2): Brooke Mallette, Nancy Tanguay

Councillor (3): Larry Godbold, Zacharie Thompson

Councillor (4): Kim Elliott (Elected by acclimation):

Councillor (5): Cody Coughlin *, Frank Sofalvi

Councillor (6): Alan Farrell +, Christopher West +

Rapides-des-Joachims

Mayor, Doris Larochelle, Dale Levesque +, Lucie Rivet Paquette, Doug Rousselle

Councillor (1): Stephany Rauche, (Acclaimed), Ann Gagnon (Withdrew):

Councillor (2): Noel Leclerc*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Anne-Marie Butler *, Ann Gagnon

Councillor (4): Kelsey Daly, Wilfred Levesque, Paul-André Paquette

Shawville

Mayor, Bill William McCleary +, Patti Moffatt +

Councillor (1): Julien Gagnon, Keith Harris *

Councillor (2): Stephane Landry, Denzil Yach *

Councillor (3): Carolann Barton, Brent Leach, Kerry Reasbec

Councillor (4): Donna Andrew, Richard Armitage

Councillor (5): Bill Hobbs *, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (6): Bonney Harris, Katie Sharpe

Sheenboro

Mayor, Doris Venasse Ranger*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (1): Dick Edwards *, Glenn Magill *

Councillor (2): John Brennan*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Rick Bradshaw *, Eldon Jennings

Councillor (4): Lorna Brennan Agnesi*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (5): Nancy Gleason, Shamus Morris

Councillor (6): Neil Meehan, Karen Shea *

Thorne

Mayor, Karen Daly Kelly *, Terence Murdock

Councillor (1): James H. Hodgins, Robert Wills *

Councillor (2): Marsha (Steinke): Bean*, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (3): Robert Blaskie, (Acclaimed)

Councillor (4): Robert Black, Deborah Stafford *

Councillor (5): Robert Charette *, Todd Smith

Councillor (6): Jammie Lee Coursol *, Greg MacMillan

Waltham