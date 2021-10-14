Cruise nights raise funds for the Villa James Shaw

The group has been getting together every week since July but after several other car groups decided to shut down for the season and the evenings began to cool with the onset of autumn Len and Cathy Watson decided to do the same for the Pontiac Cruise group.

Pontiac car enthusiasts spent their last cruise night at the Giant Tiger parking lot in Shawville trying to keep warm with hot coffee and a barbecue on Sept. 30.

