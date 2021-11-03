Beaulieu spent decades working first with his father and then on his own in the hardware and lumber business up until 2006. In that time, he also drove a school bus for 25 years. Later he worked as a property manager and now fills his time as a cook in the École secondaire Sieur-de-Coulonge’s kitchen.

Beaulieu, born in 1953, has called Fort Colounge home except for a brief three-month internship on Parliament Hill.

Former councillor of 25 years, Gilles M. Beaulieu, is taking another run at municipal leadership.

