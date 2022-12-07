The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Canadian Tire store begins anew: To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports in July of the death of the Canadian Tire store were greatly exaggerated. Exaggerated only because the Canadian Tire Corporation under-estimated the dedication and persistence some people will apply towards a goal. In the age of “super” or “big box” stores, the 2,500 square foot store on Main Street was declared outside the new vision of Canadian Tire Corporation. Thanks to a committee of local community leaders, headed by Carson Hodgins, Royce Richardson and Albert Armstrong and Renfrew Canadian Tire store owner Bill Kenopic, the Shawville outlet was saved by setting it up as a satellite of the Renfrew store. The new store has about 9,000 square feet of retail space. There is also a three-bay service garage, a warehouse . . .

