Apr. 8,1998 25 Years Ago

Murder-mystery theatre entertains Chapeau crowd: There was a murder in Chapeau Friday night and the suspects were plentiful and well, colourful.

Nearly 200 people came out Friday and Saturday night to try and solve the mystery during the town’s second annual murder-mystery dinner theatre in aid of the Chapeau Fire Department.

Besides raising much-needed funds for the fire department, the two shows provided plenty of entertainment for the crowd, most of whom were willing participants in the show.

“Murder under the Big Top” was performed by the Valley Playmakers whose local actors include Lori Turcotte (Princess Pinky Ivanovitch), Jack Chartrand (Tino Bambini) and Landry.

New program helps seniors at home: A new service is available for seniors to make staying at home that much easier and safer.

At a press conference at the Bryson CLSC Friday, the Info-Stop Pharmaprix Point Rouge program was introduced to the Pontiac. A form containing the patient’s medication is followed up and inserted into a four-inch plastic bottle which is then placed inside the refrigerator door. If the senior becomes incapacitated, the emergency workers need only to look for the Info-Stop logo on the fridge door and take out the container with the form.

“It can facilitate work for police and emergency workers,” says Const. Mario Brisson, of the Hull Sûreté du Quebec.

Apr. 11, 1973 50 Years Ago

Trips for old folks courtesy of Canada: One thousand Senior Citizens from all across Canada will travel to Ottawa this spring at greatly reduced rates, thanks to a special grant of money made available by the Secretary of State.

The grant has been awarded to the Society for the Study of the Heritage of Canada which is a Canadian non-profit organization.

This year, the grant is larger and it will provide a rewarding experience for 1,000 seniors who will travel in May and June.

A small registration fee of $20 each or $30 per married couple will be charged. The programme will include travel, accommodation and meals at no extra charge.

Postal codes for Pontiac: Postal codes have come to Pontiac post offices and now we are asked to speed up the work of our mail handlers by adding the code to the address on every letter we mail.

The general code for all post offices in this district starts with J0X after which each post office has its own two numbers with a letter. The two numbers in each case in Pontiac are either 1-0, or 2-0 or 3-0, with a letter in between.

Apr. 22, 1948 75 Years Ago

Local news: The annual meeting of the Ladies Auxiliary of Pontiac Community Hospital was held on Tuesday afternoon with twenty-six members present, Mrs. R.P. Eades, president, presiding.

A most interested series of services were held in South Porcupine last Sunday when “Shawville Day” was celebrated in the United Church there and was largely attended by many former residents of Shawville district.

The Elmside Women’s Institute met at the home of Mrs. W.J. Murray on Wednesday evening. Mrs Murray presided. An embroidered quilt was on display and is to be sold, the proceeds to go to the new hospital.

Dr. J.C. Woodward of the Experimental Farm, Ottawa, was introduced to the meeting and gave a most interesting talk on “The Industrial Utilization of Agricultural Products.” Seventeen ladies and 18 men were present at the meeting.

Due to an infected hand, Dr. R.G. Docks will be absent from his dental office in the Pontiac House from Wednesday for a period of two weeks.

Ad: “Abigail goes Haywire” presented by Quyon A.Y.P.A. under the auspices of St. Paul’s Junior Ladies’ Guild at Shawville theatre Hall on Wednesday, Admission: 35 cents.

Ad: Radio repairs at reasonable fixed prices. Does your radio have: fuzzy tone? Strange noises? Loose knobs? Dial light out? Silent periods? Interference? Overheating? Controls too tight? Don’t wait till it’s too late! Let us make your radio work like new. Dale’s Radio Electric, Shawville.

Apr. 12,1923 100 Years Ago

Local new: Miss Maria A. Hodgins wishes to inform the ladies of Shawville and vicinity that she will engage in house sewing for a time and those requiring her services are requested to phone E.T. Hodgins office, Shawville.

Mrs. M. Langford has opened a grocery store in her house on Main Street west of the Grist Mill and respectfully solicits a share of public patronage.

Nineteen hundred and twenty-three being the one hundredth anniversary of the settlement of this section of Clarendon and the fiftieth year of the incorporation of Shawville, we feel that this important event should be marked in some special manner.

To this end a meeting will be held in Hynes Hall to consider what form this celebration should take and arrange for the carrying out of same.

The pulp and paper industry of Canada has 100 mills in operation, forty being pulp mills, thirty-three paper mills and twenty-seven produce both pulp and paper. Seventeen are news print plants.

The House of Commons met again on Monday afternoon after a ten days’ recess for Easter.

The maple syrup industry in this section has been backward in commencing this year on account of old King Winter lingering rather longer than usual in the lap of spring tapping. So far as we can learn, it did not begin til the middle of the past week.

Apr. 14,1898 125 Years Ago

Local news: To what was stated in these columns in last issue regarding the proposal to further enlarge the exhibition grounds with a view to the construction of a driving track thereon, it might be added that the move has taken even a more popular turn, and that instead of having “merely a driving park”, we are to have the other accessories which go to make up a public recreation grounds.

The meeting for Agricultural Society No. 1 was held in Shawville. The building committee gave a verbal report of their actions since the last meeting which was as follows: they received a new plan of a 60 foot octagon hall, instead of a 90 foot and asked for tenders and received four and accepted the lowest, it being from Thomas McDowell for the sum of $1,540. They afterwards made some changes in the stone work which they considered good and saved the Society $50.

The patrons of Green Lake Cheese Factory met today in No. 10 School House and transacted business. James Armstrong offers to draw the milk and make the cheese for 2 1/4 cents per pound.

It is rumoured that a fine, large hotel on the front of the Albion Square, Renfrew, will be built by a syndicate of capitalists of that town.

We had quite a snowstorm last Monday in Bristol but not enough to bring the sleigh stakes into action.

Messrs. Milks, Murrell and Walsh left for the railroad on Wednesday last.

The Foresters of Quyon are organizing a baseball league on the coming season.

Miss A. Elson of the Ottawa Telephone Exchange, took advantage of the Easter holidays to visit her friends here.

Plowing is in full swing in Upper Thorne Centre. The lakes in this section are now almost all clear of ice and fishing will soon be all the rage. As usual, the spring weather has left our roads in a very bad state, but should the present warm spell continue a few days longer, it will certainly change their condition.

Our mill man in Bristol Ridge has a large contract of lumber for the Ag. Society.

John H. Strutt has gone home from his winter’s employment. His horses show good times where he was.

We understand that Mr. J. Rennick has disposed of his farm to Mr. James Woods.

One of our young men in Bristol was seen carrying around an empty box last week. He said he intended filling it with the gold he expects to find in the Klondyke.