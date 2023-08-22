Message from Bill McCleary, Mayor of Shawville

Another edition of the Shawville Fair is upon us. On behalf of the Municipality of Shawville, we welcome everyone to town. Also, thank you to the team of volunteers from the Ag society that put on the fair. Most people don’t realize the amount of work involved. We do.

Message from Jane Toller, Warden of MRC Pontiac

On behalf of the MRC Pontiac which includes the Council of Mayors, the MRC staff and the residents of our wonderful region, I would like to congratulate President Vaughan Bastien and the Board of Directors of the Pontiac Agricultural Society for their outstanding efforts organizing once again the Shawville Fair 2023.

This fair is a celebration and recognition of the importance of agriculture which employs over 32% of our population. It is important to note that this well-established event is now in its 166th year. It has also gained the reputation of being “The Valley’s Most Family-Friendly Fair!” Every year there are new and different events often highlighting the local musicians that we are so proud of. This is truly an event for all generations and I encourage everyone to attend.

The MRC Pontiac is proud to support the Shawville Fair and we know that there is no other event in our region that brings the huge number of visitors which we greatly appreciate the economic benefit of. The future is bright for the Pontiac and this festival brings many first-time visitors who eventually become permanent residents.

I look forward to attending the Opening of the Shawville Fair. Wishing every success to the organizers for a record-breaking attendance year.

Message from André Fortin, MNA for Pontiac

Shawville Fair. For over 160 consecutive years, it has been hosted by volunteers from the Pontiac Agricultural Society. That simple sentence says it all, doesn’t it?

This is the Pontiac’s event. It puts forward the best and the brightest of our agricultural community and showcases our agricultural expertise. And year after year, it is the first and foremost event in our part of the world, and the dedication and commitment of our volunteers certainly demonstrates this fact.

But over and above the showcase it provides the Pontiac, it is an event that unites us. The Shawville Fair pulls us Pontiacers together, allowing us all to proudly put forward the Pontiac way of life to Western Québec, Eastern Ontario and beyond. It also gives us an opportunity to create forever memories with our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbours and friends.

Take that opportunity, as they are too few and far between. Enjoy the rides, the musical acts, the 4H auction, the demolition derby, the homecraft exhibitions, the tractor pulls, the petting zoo, the poultry displays and everything else the Fair has to offer. Invite a friend. Create memories. Enjoy the Pontiac at its best.

And if you can . . . thank a volunteer. They deserve it.

Message from Sophie Chatel, MP of Pontiac

Harvesting Traditions.

The Shawville Fair and Today’s Agriculture

Every year, as the days of summer wind down, the Shawville Fair opens its gates, becoming a beacon of celebration for the entire community and beyond.

For over a century, the Shawville Fair has been more than a mere annual event; it’s a celebration of our community’s agricultural roots and the traditions that have sustained us for generations. The fair champions the importance of understanding where our food comes from, and celebrates the hard work of our farmers. In today’s changing world, it also underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture practices.

I’m delighted to tell you that my team and I will be present, volunteering again this year and taking part in this rich celebration.

Let’s cherish this gathering and keep nurturing the roots that hold our community together.