Warden Toller calls special meeting of MRC Pontiac mayors to be held Thursday 24 August.

Energy from Waste, Paratransit Budget and PPJ Equipment among agenda items.
10:00 a.m. at MRC Pontiac offices in Campbell's Bay

www.mrcpontiac.qc.ca/en/notice-of-convocation-special-sitting-of-the-council-of-mayors-held-on-thursday-august-24-2023-at-1000-a-m/

