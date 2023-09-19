Otter Lake hints at possible discovery of Eurasian Water Milfoil in two local lakes

Biologist’s report on presence of invasive species expected in coming weeks

Charles dickson

Otter Lake Sept. 18, 2023

An investigation into the possible presence in two local lakes of an invasive aquatic plant was announced in a short press release issued Monday morning by the Municipality of Otter Lake.

According to the three-sentence release, a biologist was hired by the municipality to do an assessment on the plant known as Eurasian Water Milfoil and “An initial discovery was made.”

Asked for further details, the municipality’s director general Andrea Lafleur said she would not be putting out any further information until she has seen a written report from the biologist whom, she said, had only conducted her study this past Saturday.

Otter Lake mayor Terry Lafleur declined an interview with THE EQUITY but, in an email response, said the reports are expected within two weeks, that he would be able to discuss the findings at that time and that, in the meantime, he was not willing to speculate.

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) website, Eurasian Milfoil is an invasive weed found in six provinces across Canada, including Quebec. It says the plant usually grows in shallow, slow-moving or still bodies of water with a sand or silt bottom. By aggressively out-competing native plant species, it reduces biodiversity and water quality.

The NCC site describes dense mats of Eurasian milfoil on the water’s surface blocking light and shading out native aquatic vegetation, resulting in stagnant water that can create an ideal breeding environment for mosquitoes.

The website advises that boats moved between water bodies should always be cleaned, drained and dried to help stop the spread of this, and other, invasive aquatic species.

Otter Lake instituted such a boat-cleaning practice on a mandatory basis in recent years, with fines of $300 for non-compliance.

Asked how prevalent Eurasian Water Milfoil is in Pontiac lakes, MRC Pontiac communications officer Francis Beausoleil said that while the MRC does not have that information, there is a Ministry of Environment website that indicates two lakes in our area where the invasive plant has been found: Petit Lac Cayamat in the Municipality of Alleyn and Cawood and Lac de la Ferme in the Municipality of Otter Lake.