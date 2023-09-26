Connor Lalande Outaouais Sep. 22, 2023 Quebec is once again offering grant money to stimulate artistic creation in the Outaouais region. The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec - Quebec Arts Council - has announced its third call for projects, in collaboration with regional and municipal governments under the 2021 Territorial Partnership Agreement. The agreement - signed in collaboration with the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation, the MRCs des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, Papineau, Pontiac, Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, the City of Gatineau and Culture Outaouais - aims to support the “creation and dissemination” of artistic projects within the Outaouais region. Available to professional artists and arts organizations within both MRC Pontiac and the Municipality of Pontiac. Various grants are available to cover travel expenses, living expenses, equipment and workshop rental and promotional costs. Applications will be evaluated by a selection committee, whose majority of members will originate from the applicant’s territory. According to the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the three-year projects’ objectives are to stimulate artistic creation in the Outaouais, contribute to the development and dissemination of artists and writers, promote their retention in their locality, encourage the emergence and inclusion of digital technologies in artistic practice and support structuring professional arts organizations for the development and influence of arts and literature on and off the territory. The grant project’s goal is to promote the arts in the region and make it possible for local artists to practice their art where they live. The application deadline is November 16. For more information on the application process and eligibility, visit the Culture Outaouais website.

