Connor Lalande Outaouais Oct. 9, 2023 The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l’Outaouais has announced that mandatory face masking will return to hospitals, CHSLDs and Centre de réadaptation La Ressource as of October 10. According to a CISSS press release, the decision to reinstate mandatory masking in CISSS facilities was made in response to the recent increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses in the Outaouais region. “The priority of the CISSS de l’Outaouais is to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable users and all who work tirelessly for their well-being,” read a CISSS press release. In addition to mandatory masking in healthcare facilities, CISSS is reminding all visitors to practice proper hand hygiene and to be vigilant of respiratory infection symptoms. “If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory infection, we ask you to be vigilant and postpone any visit to a hospitalized or lodged patient. For those coming to receive care or services, we ask for their cooperation in informing our staff immediately if they develop symptoms,” the press release reads.

