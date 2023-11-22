The Way We Were – Nov. 22, 2023

25 Years Ago - Nov. 18, 1998

Hospital waiting for approval of new wing: A proposed new wing to Pontiac Community Hospital would see Shawville’s 75 long-term care residents housed together in one building.

Management of Pontiac’s amalgamated health services: PCH, Pontiac Reception Centre, Manoir Sacre Coeur and the CLSC; made the proposal to the Régie régionale de la santé et des services sociaux de l’Outaouais last month.

At a cost of $5 million, the three-storey wing would be home to the Pontiac Reception Centre’s 50 residents and PCH’s 25 long-term care patients.

Illusionist wows the crowd: Illusionist Ted Outerbridge made time disappear at Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School Thursday. Or so it seemed.

From the moment Outerbridge hit the gymnasium stage in a puff of smoke, his slick magic/comedy show flew by and before you knew it, it was 9 p.m. and he and his show disappeared.

Outerbridge, who has been working on magic tricks since he was 12 years old, kept the 150 kids and adults riveted to the stage as his rapid-fire act moved seamlessly from one trick to another. As well, audience members were kept on their toes as the illusionist appeared on the floor several times to find willing participants for a bit of magic.

The show intended to raise funds for various projects at Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School.

“We didn’t raise what we expected,” says Lorna Derouin, of the fund-raising committee, adding only $60 was raised. “However, we’re really happy with the turnout because it was something new for the area. As well, we didn’t have to pay any expenses out of pocket.”

50 Years Ago - Nov. 28, 1973

Quyon Fair Board annual dinner-dance: The Shamrock Room in Gavan’s Hotel, Quyon, was the scene of a dinner-dance sponsored by the Quyon Agricultural Society Saturday evening.

Two hundred and fifty guests sat down to partake of the sumptuous banquet provided by the Quyon CWL and to hear the guest speaker, Mr. Ainslie Berry of Dunrobin relate some of his experiences in farming and in the show ring. Mr. Berry, a veteran of the Second World War and at one time on the lecturing staff at Kemptville Agricultural College, delivered his address in a humorous style which thoroughly delighted his large audience. Mr. Berry, a past president of Carp Fair, a most successful annual event, gave several useful hints on conducting a rural fair.

He was introduced by Mr. Gervaise O’Reilly and thanked by Mr. Ken Bronson, president of the Quyon Fair Board. Mayor James Stewart introduced the head table guests which included Mr. Tom Lefebvre, MP for Pontiac and Mrs. Lefebvre. Music was supplied by the Blue Ribbon Melodiers.

Quebec Agriculture announces changes in 4H club grants: In the past, Junior Farmers Division Program has emphasized the showing of a calf at the fair as the major division project. Members of the Young Farmers Clubs are requested to note that changes have been made in the program. Under the new program, grants will not be made available to Young Farmers Clubs unless the members participate in one of the new three competitions that the department has established for Young Farmers Clubs which are:

The Farm Establishment Competition. 2. The Young Future Farmers Competition. 3. The Young Rural Peoples Competition.

75 Years Ago - Dec. 9, 1948

Local News: The choir of 35 voices headed by Miss Kay Woodley led a large congregation in the United Church in a service of old-time gospel hymns and melodies on Sunday night. The quartette, consisting of Gordon Paul, Wilmur Hodgins, Glenn Hodgins and Arthur Kilgour sang “In the Cross”, and the ladies’ trio consisting of Mrs. A.D. McCredie, Mrs. Alwyn Dale and Kathleen Woodley sang, “The garden of Prayer”. Solo numbers were given by Miss Fay McDowell and Mrs. Clive Smart, Mrs. Frances Sexsmith and Miss Muriel Riley.

The annual meeting and banquet of the Ottawa Valley Jersey Club was held on Thursday night in the Presbyterian Church at Manotick, Ont. and Messrs. Leonard Horner, Orla Young and Melvin Young were present from this district.

Largely attended by delegates from all denominations of the Sunday schools from Quyon to Waltham, was the Pontiac County Religious Education Council held on Wednesday last in the Holiness Movement Church at Campbell’s Bay.

Bank of Montreal celebrates fiftieth anniversary: Half a century in the service of Shawville and its people lies behind the Bank of Montreal’s local branch as of Sunday last, for this office was established on Dec. 5, 1898. The branch first occupied rented quarters on Main Street, next door to G.F. Hodgins Co. Ltd. In those days its parent organization was the Merchants Bank of Canada. The branch’s present building at the corner of Main and Centre streets, was erected in 1918.

100 Years Ago - Nov. 29, 1923

Local News: In the local police court at Pembroke a short time ago, Maxime Robillard, a shantyman, working in the Laurentians near Stonecliffe was sentenced to two month’s imprisonment and a fine of $600 and costs for having in his possession 17 beaver skins, 12 muskrat and 3 mink skins without a permit, contrary to the Game and Fish Act.

The Byrne Hotel in Arnprior (formerly the McPhee House) was badly gutted by fire on the night of Nov. 17. Mr. Byrne estimates the loss at about $30,000.

Peter M. Farrell, formerly of Otter Lake and a son of the late Robert Farrell, who was employed as a switchman on the C.P.R. at Fort William, Ont., met his death on the 17th by being crushed between the bumpers of two cars. The deceased, who was 49 years of age, is survived by a wife and five children.

On the authority of a well-known Winnipeg business man, the exodus of Canadians to the United States which began over a year ago and which assumed large proportions, has now practically ceased and the Cannucks are turning their faces northward again.

Dazzled by the headlights of their motor car, a buck, weighing 185 pounds was stunned by a stone hurled at its head by Simon Richards, Carleton Place, on the road between Fergus Falls and Lanark and finally dispatched by him and his companion, Vincent Stafford with a jack-knife.

Richards had intended starting upon a hunting trip the following day but abandoned this, as he now has completed his bag.

125 Years Ago - Dec. 1, 1898

Local News: On Saturday night, one of the piers of the Portage du Fort bridge on the Ontario side of the river was destroyed by fire. It is alleged to have been done intentionally as traces of coal oil were afterwards discovered.

Following the collapse of the bridge at Portage du Fort last Tuesday, the citizens of the town at once set to work and established a passenger ferry and took steps to have a horse ferry put in operation with the least possible delay, so that after all, traffic will be but slightly interfered with til the ice takes.

The “hard snap” predicted for Thanksgiving day was several hours behind scheduled time, but it arrived in time to create a boom in fur goods on Friday morning.

The P.P. passenger train is now provided with an acetylene gas head light, installed by Mr. Andrew Holland. The exceedingly brilliant light is easily distinguishable from the old oil lamp. We notice that the Barnes drug store, Arnprior and the Presbyterian Church at White Lake have also been supplied with the new and cheap illuminant by Mr. Holland.

The evangelistic meetings at Greermount conducted by Misses Magee and Wilson are largely attended.

We had quite a heavy snow storm in Greermount on Sunday but now all has melted away, making things look like summer again.

The New Methodist Church in Westmeath was consecrated to the service of God last Sabbath morning. The Rev. J. Webster of Renfrew, Chairman of Pembroke District, conducted the services.

Mr. Silas Young came nearly losing one of his horses last week from a severe attack of “Azoturia”. Under the skillful treatment of our local veterinary surgeon, “Doc” Mulligan, the animal has however recovered.