The Way We Were – Dec. 6, 2023

25 Years Ago - Dec. 2, 1998

Middlemiss sweeps Pontiac: Just as the strong southwesterly winds swept across the valley after the ballot count was in, incumbent MNA Robert Middlemiss swept the Pontiac riding in Monday’s election, winning at 167 of 168 polls for his fifth term.

Expressing disappointment the PQ government was re-elected for a second consecutive mandate, the first for Premier Lucien Bouchard, Middlemiss chalked it up to the price one pays when living in a democracy. The PQ were elected in 78 seats, the Liberals in 45, and the Action democratique in one.

Equality Party candidate Denzil Spence blocked a clean sweep by winning his hometown riding of Allumettes Island East 139- 105 over Middlemiss.

Presley clan home soon: They’ll be home for Christmas. In a clear example of neighbour helping neighbour, the Otter Lake home of Brian and Andrea Presley and their five sons, gutted by a fire started by a faulty clock-radio plug, will be ready for occupancy soon. The Presleys also lost their furniture, clothing and other items.

Brian’s comrades of the Otter Lake Fire Department volunteered their spare time to gut the house, including the insulation, then rebuild the interior right down to the last coat of paint.

As well, a trust fund was set up at the Shawville branch of the Royal Bank and as of press time, the fund has risen to over $7,000.

50 Years Ago - Dec. 12, 1973

Quyon United Church centennial: The Rev. J.H. Stewart had come to the Onslow district in 1870 and had been encouraging the people to get together and build a church. Perhaps the most concentrated number of Methodists were settled in the growing village of Onslow, then being referred to as The Quio.

Early in 1873, a meeting was called to appoint trustees and to secure a site. They purchased a lot from John Egan, the man who founded Onslow village.

That summer the church was built, the church that still stands on the same site. In 1936 it was raised, a foundation and a basement put in. In 1951 some remodeling and extensive decorating was done in the interior. The building has always been kept well roofed and well painted but it is the same building that was put there by those pioneers one hundred years ago.

Now in 1973 as we observed the 100th anniversary of the Quyon United Church building, let us pay tribute to the Rev. J.H. Stewart and his congregation who started it all.

Pontiacs split weekend games again: The Shawville Pontiacs finished a busy week with a win and a loss and a tie.

On Tuesday night the Pontiacs traveled to Embrun to play the first place Panthers and walked away with a 5-2 victory.

Bill Murray and Bill Kuehl played well on the blue line and broke up plays time after time while getting the puck to a hard working forward corps.

Goal getters in this big victory were Ray Robinson with two and Bill Kuehl, Harold Murphy and Jim Mulligan had one each.

On Friday the same two clubs met again in Shawville and for this outing, Embrun out hustled the Pontiacs to register the 5-2 win.

On Sunday Wendover visited Shawville and shocked the locals early as they grabbed a 4-0 lead after one period. In the third both teams settled into tough grind it out hockey with Wendover outscoring Shawville to earn a 6-6 tie.

75 Years Ago - Dec. 23, 1948

Local News: The political pot is beginning to simmer in Pontiac county and a sign of this was a meeting of the executive of the Progressive Conservative party held on Friday evening at Campbell’s Bay. The gathering was highly enthusiastic and there was a large and representative number from all parts of the riding. In the chair was the president, Hector E. Belec with R.P. Eades as secretary.

Pine Lodge, Bristol on Monday night was the scene of a large gathering of Rotarians and guests at a regular meeting of the Shawville Rotary Club. The guests of honour were Mr. and Mrs. S. Wyman MacKechnie of Wyman, Que. and their two sons. Rotarian Neil Drummond, Agronomist of Shawville, proposed the toast to the MacKechnie family, stressing the knowledge and skill required in order to succeed in gaining the very highest awards in his field, as Mr. MacKechnie has done.

Mr. H.I. Smith, recently appointed secretary for the Pontiac Rural Telephone Company, has bought the house built last year by Mr. Percy Belsher, on the Shaw property and moved in this week.

Electricity has been brought into the Stark’s United Church and the congregation had the lights on for the first time at the service on Sunday afternoon.

100 Years Ago - Dec. 13, 1923

Local News: The continuous wet weather last week gave this district the worst roads experienced for some time. Utterly tired of the unpleasant condition that has prevailed for some time, everybody is hoping for frosty weather and sleighing before the Christmas season arrives.

Christmas, in this part of Canada at least, without the merry jingle of the sleigh-bells, seems hard to observe in that cheerful, buoyant spirit, which has marked its recurrence year by year down through the centuries.

The Advance reports that the continued wet weather and heavy traffic on the Bryson-Campbell’s Bay road this fall has rendered this portion of the King’s highway practically impassable for either motor or horse-drawn vehicle and that people are having recourse to the Island route to maintain communication between these two points.

About eighty men were laid off at the Calumet Power development plant last week, owing to lack of work till the lighting system is installed following the completion of the line, when night shifts will be put on.

Mr. Sam Sinclair left last week to fill an engagement in the lumber woods for Mr. W.A. Moore, of Otter Lake who is operating extensively this year and has a number of jobbers now at work on the Pickanock and Lake Dumont.

125 Years Ago - Dec. 22, 1898

Local News: The skating rink under the management of Master Albert Finnigan opened on Tuesday with a fairly good attendance.

Our boys are talking of organizing a hockey team shortly. Mr. Parker, of the Merchants’ Bank, who is an old veteran of the exhilarating game, has volunteered to be “coach.”

Charles Renaud, a resident of Aylmer, was found frozen to death on Friday morning on the lawn in front of Mr. R.H. Klock’s house. Strange to say, the man had removed his coat and boots and had apparently lain down to die.

Last Friday’s Ottawa Journal says: The Pontiac Mining Company of Ottawa Limited, which is developing the recently discovered gold mine at Quyon met yesterday and elected the following officers: President Mr. T.C. Bate; vice-president, Mr. W.J. Poupore; directors Messrs. Poupore, P. Clark, Dennis Ryan of St. Paul, ex-Senator T.A. Darby, North Carolina; and T.C. Bate.

A vein fourteen feet wide has been struck and the miners are now uncovering it.

Samples of the quartz have been assayed and are valued at from $5 to $7.50 per ton.

The ore is low grade but with good facilities for developing, the mine is expected to pay well.