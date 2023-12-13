25 Years Ago - Dec. 9, 1998

We want jobs: roadblock message: About 40 members of the Fort Coulonge-based Coopérative Forestière Authochtone de l’Outaouais withstood a cold, steady rain Thursday to send a message: we want work.

The co-op set up a roadblock at the intersection of Hwy 148 and Thomas Lefebvre Road in Mansfield Thursday to draw attention to the work-shortage problem caused by crown land cutting permits awarded to out-of-county contractors. The protesters manned the roadblock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If the wood is not sawed here, at least we should have our men working on the cutting,” says co-op head foreman Jeannot Bertrand. “Right now, we have at least 30 men out of work.”

Fire destroys Charteris home: A raging fire destroyed a one-storey bungalow in Charteris Tuesday, leaving Shawn and Patricia Rutledge and their two children homeless.

No one was home when the fire started about 2:30 p.m. Shawn was at work at Magnalum in Clarendon and Patti and the children, Brooke, 3 and Karissa, 18 months, were visiting an aunt nearby.

A passing motorist, Luke Fleury of Otter Lake, noticed the smoke and drove to the scene and shouted to determine if there was anyone inside the burning house. When there was no answer he drove to a house not far from the Rutledge place to use the phone to call the fire department. Coincidentally, the house he stopped at was where Patricia and the kids were visiting.

Flames engulfed the house so quickly after the fire started, all firefighters from the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department could do was prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby cottage and bush.

50 Years Ago - Dec. 19, 1973

Closes shop after 60 years: It was on May 9, 1913 that Freddy Aubry first set up barber shop in Fort Coulonge.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, Fred closed the door of his barber shop for the last time. A sixty year record of shaves and haircuts of many who have come and long since departed.

It was also sixty years of devotion to all causes within the community. Fred’s place will be missed. It was the gathering spot for all kinds of sports gossip. In fact, at one time it was difficult to see the walls of his shop for hockey calendars, current ones, past ones, and anything you wanted to know about future ones, you just asked Fred.

Candle light service: The Shawville branch of the Canadian Girls in Training held their Annual Christmas Vesper Candle-lighting Service in Shawville United Church on Sunday evening.

The service, using the theme “Because of Life” was led by Ruth Cowley, Susan Clarke and Cathy Belsher. The candle-lighters were Lynn Campbell, Janey Campbell and Marie Dale. Dialogue was presented by Donna Horner, Heather Hodgins, Sandra Dale, Lynn Wentworth, and Gloria and Wendy Hobbs.

75 Years Ago - Dec. 23, 1948

Local News: The regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Auxiliary of Pontiac Community Hospital was held on Tuesday afternoon with fourteen members present. At this meeting there were eleven articles mended and nineteen new articles completed. At the close of the meeting, the hostesses, Mrs. Smart, Mrs. F.C. Smyth and Mrs. (Dr.) S.E. McDowell served refreshments.

At the close of the evening service at Austin United Church, the congregation had an informal donation party when Mr. E. Edmonds, the pastor, received from his friends a number of Christmas parcels that well filled his car. Taken by surprise, he thanked his friends for their Christmas thoughtfulness.

Members and visitors of Clarendon Women’s Institute responded to the roll call, “what I enjoy most at Christmas”, in their December meeting held Friday afternoon at the home of Mrs. W.H. Barr, Shawville.

It was decided to continue the interchange of Christmas cards with local institutes and to remember the sick and shut-ins at this season. A Christmas parcel is also to be prepared and sent to a home where there is illness.

Ad: Christmas greetings! As the year 1948 is drawing to a close and the era of a new year is rapidly approaching, we pause in the day’s business activities to greet you on this, the most important day of the year, Christmas, and to extend to you, one and all, best wishes so that each day be like a song for you, your heart just filled with laughter, commencing on this new year’s day and lasting ever after. Fraser’s Clothes Shops: Ottawa, Shawville, Renfrew.

100 Years Ago - Dec. 20, 1923

Local News: Boys beware! Our town electrician complains that the electric light wires in the west end of the village are being tampered with, thereby causing him trouble in maintaining the service. Whoever is doing this should desist at once because if caught, they are liable to severe punishment, besides running the risk of being injured by the current, now that the voltage has been increased.

Several very favourable comments have come to us regarding the efficient manner in which the new bridge over the stream at the old Carding Mill has been constructed under the superintendence of Mr. W.T. Barber and THE EQUITY esteems it a pleasure to make that fact known to the public. An important work well executed is an asset to the community, which everyone should appreciate and those who, by the exercise of good judgment and their best attention, have accomplished it, are entitled to every credit.

At the meeting of Shawville council, Crs. Hodgins and Dale motioned that A.G. Brough, D.A. Baker, Duncan Campbell and Pedan Wilson be named a committee to organize a fire brigade for this village with power to add to their number and also to look after the fire engines, charges, etc.

Ad: Canaries: Till Christmas, I am offering a number of young birds for only $2.50 each. R.A. Wainman, Shawville.

Ad: Overcoats! For the latest in styles and newest in shades, made up of plaid back goods; leather lined, or full lining. Just the thing for you this winter. Also a good range of Mackinaw coats. Murray Brothers, the tailors. Next to Bank of Nova Scotia.

125 Years Ago - Dec. 22, 1898

Local News: A new photographer for Shawville: Mr. A.L. Handford, Renfrew’s leading photographer, has leased the gallery in the Pontiac House lately vacated by Mrs. Green, and will make his first visit on the first Friday in January.

Mr. Chrysostome Langelier of Quebec was at Bryson last week, holding an enquette on behalf of the provincial government into certain difficulties that have arisen between Mr. Davidson of Ottawa and several German residents of Aldfield. The trouble hinges on the possession of some timber lots in that section.

At the school meeting, it was moved by coun. Donaldson and seconded by coun. Hobbs that an agreement be made with Thomas A. Elliott for 30 cords of green maple wood 2 feet long to be delivered at the Academy in the month of January next for 90 cents per cord. Carried.

Cordelia Viau, for complicity in the murder of her husband, Isidore Poirier at St. Canute, has been sentenced to hang on March 10.

There was a small attendance at the lecture given by Rev. Mr. Coffin on “Newfoundland” in Hodgins’ Hall on Wednesday evening last.

As Christmas falls on Sunday, we understand it has been decided by our merchants to observe the festival on the following day (Monday) as well, and will close their stores on that date.

Four car loads of cattle purchased by Mr. William Hodgins for Mr. Jamieson of Renfrew, were shipped here on Saturday last.

Ad: Arms for the Klondike, where wet and cold prevail, must be chosen with care and judgment. Consider if you can keep the wet out of your rifle, it will not rust nor freeze. Only Marlin repeaters have solid tops, shedding water like a duck’s back. For prices on Marlins (any calibre) consult your nearest dealer.

Ad: Selling below cost: during the remainder of December, I intend disposing of my stock of goods at prices below cost: embroidering silks in every shade and name. Pongee silks, ribbons. Linen for drawn work, 1 1/2 yards wide at 75 cents. Best quality plushes and velvets. All millinery goods included. Felts. Miss Moran, Milliner, Portage-du-Fort.