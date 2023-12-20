25 Years Ago - Dec. 16, 1998

Program illuminates true meaning: The tiny church at Bristol Ridge was bursting with the sounds of seasonal music for its Christmas musical last weekend.

The Bristol Ridge Pentecostal Church, which normally holds about 90 people, exceeded its capacity for their annual Christmas program Saturday and Sunday. Extra chairs were set out Sunday and the church was literally jammed full.

The inspirational cantata “Lord of Light/Prince of Peace” riveted audience members as the drama told the true meaning of Christmas.

The audience was taken back in time into a bombed out church during war time. Five people (Brian Tubman, Susie Fournel, Jack Bullis, Betty Beattie and Angela Emmerson) find refuge from the bombings in the church on Christmas Eve and discover the true meaning of the celebration.

Directed by Rev. Les Grant, the drama was interspersed with powerful numbers from the choir.

And behold, they followed the light: It’s amazing what a few Christmas lights can do. Shawville’s normally routine Santa Claus parade came to life Friday night as the Parade of Lights.

“That parade was amazing,” said Quyon resident Tom Murdock, who used to organize his own town’s Christmas parades. “It just blew me away. The whole atmosphere, with the music and the lights, there aren’t enough superlatives to describe it.”

Forty-two floats lit up the town, from the Royal Bank angels to the crowd favourite Bobcat entered by Tom Orr Cartage.

“It was great to see the interest people showed in their floats,” said MacPherson, who with the Kinsmen, spearheaded the change to a nighttime parade. “It was good to see the turnout, both in participation and people on the street.”

50 Years Ago - Dec. 26, 1973

Snowmobile license tests at Shawville January 12th: There has for some time been annoyance among snowmobile owners because of the fact that their children had to go to Hull to take their operators license tests.

Rev. Ron Ellis took this up recently with Shawville council and the council took it from there. They have now arranged, with help from Jean-Guy Larivière, MNA, to have snow-machine operators license tests given in Shawville Jan. 12 during the morning from nine to noon at the community centre.

This service will be for children 10 to 16 years.

Christmas Eve marks anniversary of electricity and St. Peters Church: Christmas Eve 1973 will mark the 50th anniversary of two important events in the history of Fort Coulonge.

It will be fifty years ago this coming Christmas Eve that electricity first arrived in the community. It was also the opening of the new St. Peter’s Church.

The former project was pioneered by the late Frank Doyle and the latter by the late Rev. Camille Dagenais. Both men were good friends and it was their mutual ambition to have both projects completed in time for midnight mass 1923.

Frank and his wife who were at that time residing in Campbell’s Bay, drove up to Fort Coulonge via horse and cutter over the ice of the Ottawa River to be on hand for the dual ceremonies.

75 Years Ago - Dec. 30, 1948

Local News: A further special grant of $50,000 for the Pontiac Community Hospital in Shawville was announced this week by Raymond Johnston, Union Nationale member for the county of Pontiac.

Shawville United W.M.S. held their annual meeting on Tuesday evening in the Sunday School of the church with the president, Mrs. M. Langford in the chair. A number of Christmas carols were sung by the members and Mrs. A.D. McCredie conducted the worship service. As a special expression of gratitude, a life membership certificate was presented to Mrs. R. J. Tracey who had been president for a number of years.

Hockey interest is growing in Shawville and players are beginning to become interested now that the holidays are over and the arena has a fine sheet of ice.

Delegates from here are attending a senior league meeting on Tuesday night at Campbell’s Bay when there will be entered teams from Shawville, Quyon and Campbell’s Bay, and perhaps Fort Coulonge and the schedule for the season will be drawn up.

The federal government has issued an instruction to parents emphasizing again that the payment of Family Allowance depends upon all their children of school age being in attendance at school.

An enjoyable Christmas Tree was held in the Stark’s Corners United Church hall on Thursday night by the children and young people of the community.

St. Stephens Church at Greermount had a specially arranged service on Dec. 24. The “Bethlehem Story” was given in a picture and talk form with carol singing at appropriate intervals during the scene. Following was Holy Communion Service and finally the unloading of the tree which included gifts for all the children of the district, a gift from St. Stephen’s Church.

No one can describe the joy of Maggie Fanners when on Christmas Eve she was led into her lovely new home and the key was put into her hands. It all started last fall when Alex H. Kilgour, who always has his eye open for opportunities to help those in need, together with another philanthropic citizen, John M. Argue, began to talk up a new home for Maggie in this village. She had been living in an old shack on the eighth concession of Clarendon, tumbled-down, cold and leaky, a place where no human being ought to live, but it was all she had. That has been her house, hardly a home, for many years, where she has been living most of the time, alone. But Mr. Kilgour and Mr. Argue contacted others and soon there was in the bank a trust fund, with enough from donations of citizens to start building.

Mr. Walter Kilgour gave a life lease of a small piece of land within the village limits, across the road from Maple Grove Cemetery and less than a mile from the centre of town.

Ad: Welcome the new year: at this season of the year, when expression of goodwill is the order of the day, our entire staff joins in extending you our best wishes for a Happy New Year. Hodgins Garage, Lang Street, Shawville. Telephone 64.

100 Years Ago - Dec. 27, 1923

Local News: Operations in the lumber woods are being retarded by the long continued absence of snow, without which, of course, no hauling can be done in the Canadian woods, except, perhaps in B.C. where they have special equipment to meet such conditions.

The Yorkshire Stock mill at Almonte, destroyed by fire in September, will be running again shortly, the work of rebuilding and repairs being almost completed.

Mr. Hiram Clarke, agent for Gillies’ Bros., was in town on Saturday and purchased some work horses for the lumber camps.

“Red” Ryan, one of the four bandits who escaped from Kingston Penitentiary some months ago, was captured in Minneapolis on Dec. 14. Another member of the gang, named Arthur Brown, who escaped at the time, was shot dead next day by a detective as he went to draw his gun on the officer.

The Willis Business College of Ottawa will open a branch in Wilson’s Hall, Shawville on Monday, Jan. 7.

125 Years Ago - Dec. 29, 1898

Local News: Mrs. George Hodgins of Clarendon is the owner of a beautiful large cactus, which, so far as giving forth a great profusion of flowers is concerned, beats all to pieces the one mentioned in a Quyon paper recently. The cactus is of the “Christmas” variety and began blossoming about 25th November and kept steadily on till it was a perfect mass of 253 beautiful blossoms.

The academy closed for the Christmas holidays at noon on Thursday last with a pleasant little function in connection with the usual exams, at which several of the commissioners were present. On Friday Miss Seifert, Principal and Miss Macgregor, teacher of the model room, left to spend their holidays with their families down east. Miss Smith spent her Christmas in Thorne and departed for home on Monday. Miss Davies remains in town.

Jame Kelly of Bristol is one of the remarkable men of the present day. He is 96 years old and it is reported that since the beginning of November he has cut fifty cords of wood and has it piled up to be seen by anyone. Mr. Kelly frequently walks from his own place to Quyon and return in the course of an afternoon. The distance is 8 miles. Asked why he does not take a horse on such occasions, Mr. Kelly invariably says he has not time to hitch one up.