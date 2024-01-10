by Charles Dickson Papineau Jan. 8, 2024 An outbreak of avian flu has been reported at a commercial poultry farm in the west Quebec MRC of Papineau. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported the outbreak of the disease, formally known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), on Jan. 3. While the identity of the farm was not disclosed, it is known to be in the vicinity of Saint-André-Avellin, about 15 kms north of the town of Papineauville, about a 90-minute drive east of the Pontiac. According to CFIA records, the Papineau outbreak is one of four incidents of avian flu currently active in Quebec, involving a total of approximately 1.1 million birds. Of the 57 cases across Canada, affecting more than 10 million birds, 41 cases are in British Columbia affecting some six million birds. While avian influenza can spread among bird populations, the CFIA says it is not a significant public health concern for people who aren’t in regular contact with infected birds.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca