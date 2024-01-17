by Camilla Faragalli Mansfield Jan. 15, 2024 Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) of the MRC Pontiac carried out an arrest and two searches in connection with drug trafficking at a Mansfield residence last Wednesday, according to a SQ press release. During the search at a home on Grand-Marais Street, the police seized more than 130 methamphetamine tablets, close to 55 grams of cocaine, more than $1,640 in cash, a 9 mm handgun and multiple other firearms. A 48-year-old man from Mansfield was arrested and is being held in custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Campbell’s Bay courthouse, where he could face charges of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking, and firearm offences. The SQ said the investigation was prompted by information received from the public.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca