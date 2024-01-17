Over the next few weeks we we will reviewing events that affected us here in the Pontiac, in THE EQUITY’S 2023 Year in Review

July

Fortin opts out of Liberal leadership run

Pontiac MNA André Fortin announced that he would not run for leader of the Quebec Liberal Party. At the time, Fortin said it was a tough decision “because I sincerely believe that my party needs leadership that can go above and beyond to orchestrate its rebuild,” wrote Fortin in a Facebook post on June 28. “Right now, I’ve got a very busy family life, I’ve got two little girls who need a dad,” Fortin said.

Lyme disease in the Pontiac

Director General Kim Lesage presented the results of a study conducted by the University of Montreal’s biology department in 2022 on the prevalence of Lyme disease in the Pontiac at an MRC Pontiac Council of Mayors. The Ixodes Scapularis tick, commonly known as the deer or black-legged tick, is the only species that can carry bacteria causing Lyme disease. The results of the study showed that 4.5 per cent of ticks of this species collected in the region did, in fact, carry the Lyme disease bacteria.

Otter Lake rejects garbage incinerator

All six Otter Lake councillors voted unanimously against a motion for the municipality to support the garbage incinerator project proposed by MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller. The rejection of the project came after Otter Lake mayor Terry Lafleur voted in favour of it at a Council of Mayors meeting.

Car show in Rapides des Joachims

A cornucopia of flamboyant, vividly-coloured vehicles graced Rapides des Joachims for the town’s sixth annual car show. Car fanatics drove up in droves to brandish their collections of painstakingly refurbished and meticulously cared-for classic vehicles. According to event organizer Paul André Paquette, this year’s car show saw almost 100 vehicles in attendance.

Country Jamboree

Country music fans from far and wide descended on the Armstrong Farm this past weekend for the tenth edition of the Shawville Lions Country Jamboree. With a full docket of entertainers taking the stage from Thursday evening until late into Saturday night, the Jamboree was a celebration of the enduring legacy and undoubtable popularity of country music within the Ottawa Valley.

August

Standout showing for Shawville 4-H at Provincial Rally

4-H clubs from across Quebec gathered to participate in competitions at the 47th annual Provincial Rally in Ayers Cliff. Beating out clubs with more experienced competitors, the Shawville 4-H club took home first place in the club aggregate division – an award given based on a combination of club member scores.

Can-do attitude in Quyon

The eldest six of Jean-Claude Beaucher and Caroline Plourde’s eight children collected $1,000 worth of cans along Highway 148 in one month. Working a few hours each day since June, they retrieved cans from the shoulders and ditches along the 148, from the Mountain Road turnoff in Luskville all the way up to the Ultramar just before Bryson.

Lang’s first vendor market

Kendal Lang hosted her first Vendor Market in the Sunflowers on Aug. 4, and to call it a success would be an understatement. More than a dozen vendors presented goods ranging from raffle tickets to farm-fresh eggs and produce, freeze-dried goods to bird-houses, home-made soap to hand-crafted knits and, certainly not least of all, sunflowers. The market drew cottagers, locals, and day-trippers from the city.

Crime of passion at Shawville park

One of the washroom sinks at Shawville’s Mill Dam Park was damaged in what can only be described as a suspected crime of passion. In a conversation with THE EQUITY Shawville Mayor Bill McCleary said that a sink and its plumbing were damaged on the evening of July 31, with repair costs in the range of a couple hundred dollars. Footage from a surveillance camera on the exterior of the washroom revealed a young couple entering the washroom at 8:35 p.m. and emerging 9 minutes later. “I can only guess what happened in the 9-minute span other than the fact that the sink can’t support a lot of weight,” wrote a tongue-in-cheek McCleary in a Facebook post.

End of the road for Davidson Sawmill

“Enough is enough!” These are the words of Hubert St-Cyr, Chairman of the Board of Davidson Sawmills in Mansfield and Pontefract. He and his brother Bruno St-Cyr, Executive Vice President, have decided to throw in the towel. Despite their best efforts over the past five years, the Quebec government once again refused to grant them guaranteed wood supply reservations to relaunch the Davidson industrial site.

Halloween arrives early in Sand Bay

The Sand Bay Association held its first ever Halloween in the summer. The community had a great turnout at the baseball field for the night of Halloween-themed activities. The association had the idea of celebrating the holiday during summer when more residents are around so that everyone could make Halloween memories in Sand Bay. More than 60 people attended the haunted house set up in the community, six times the usual 10 people the haunted house normally receives in October.

Mayors vote to proceed with incinerator business plan

The development of a business plan for a proposed garbage incinerator has been given a green light following a decision supported by a majority of Pontiac County mayors. Twelve mayors supported and six opposed a motion to set aside $100,000 that could be applied to a sole-source contract with consulting firm Deloitte.