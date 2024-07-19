The Municipality of Otter Lake has closed Johnston’s public boat launch on Farm Lake to prevent the spread of Eurasian water milfoil. The freshwater plant is an invasive species that grows to the surface of the water during the spring and summer, and dies out in the winter, at which point its decomposition consumes oxygen in the water, a process which can be harmful to aquatic life. In an effort to reduce the spread of this plant, the municipality has also installed buoys to keep boaters away from the affected areas on Farm Lake. Otter Lake mayor Terry Lafleur said he hopes this will prevent boat propellers from chopping up the invasive species into smaller pieces that could then be dispersed through the lake and reroot themselves, worsening the spread. Otter Lake’s director general Andrea Lafleur said it is important the municipality finds a way to control the spread of the invasive species. “I don’t know that we’re ever going to get rid of the problem, but we’re going to do our best to control the spread, because our lakes are very important. In Otter Lake, we thrive on tourism and a lot of our people come back to live on the lake, and we just want to keep them healthy,” she said. “We’re having a characterization done of the lake in the month of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca