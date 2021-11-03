30 year old commuter bus gets integrated with new line
Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac Nov 3, 2021
For over 30 years, community members of the Pontiac have relied on a bus service to take them from their rural homes to Ottawa for work. After a year of working from home, and folks gearing up to head back to the office, many bus goers noticed a major change to their bus route that is impacting people’s lives.
“Everyone was under the impression that this was an extra bus route for the students, not taking over our bus route,” said Kim Lance-Rivet, a community member and associate investment advisor working with a stock exchange.
