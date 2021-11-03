Thursday, November 4, 2021
News 

30 year old commuter bus gets integrated with new line

Zainab Almehdar , , ,

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac Nov 3, 2021 

For over 30 years, community members of the Pontiac have relied on a bus service to take them from their rural homes to Ottawa for work. After a year of working from home, and folks gearing up to head back to the office, many bus goers noticed a major change to their bus route that is impacting people’s lives.

“Everyone was under the impression that this was an extra bus route for the students, not taking over our bus route,” said Kim Lance-Rivet, a community member and associate investment advisor working with a stock exchange.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca