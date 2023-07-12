In rural communities, 4-H is a familiar name, often thought to be a group reserved solely for farm kids and showing livestock. But 4-H today has expanded and developed to offer far more than that to its members.

A youth organization that promotes leadership and encourages its members to learn by doing, 4-H Canada has developed four pillars to it's program: community engagement and communications, science and technology, the environment and healthy living, and being sustainable agriculture and food security, offering a variety of opportunities and endless possibilities to its members.

In Quebec, 4-H members range in age from six to 25-year-old and, locally, members have completed projects such as square dancing and gardening and many livestock projects. In addition to working on their projects throughout the year, local members have also welcomed guest speakers to their meetings to speak about mental health, being agricultural advocates, and a variety of different professions in the agricultural industry.

Shawville 4-H members have participated in a variety of activities this year, including square dancing competitions where they had the opportunity to connect with members from other clubs, pie making, parades, interactive small animal exhibits and much more.

Coming up, the junior members will host members from across the region for a Junior Camp, and Senior members will be headed to the Provincial Rally where they will reconnect with many friends from all over the province.

This year, for animal projects at the Shawville Fair, members have beef, dairy, goats, sheep, rabbits, market steer and market lambs. In addition to learning how to grow or raise their project successfully, members have the opportunity to develop their public speaking, leadership, organizational and problem solving skills, as well as being able to run a successful meeting following parliamentary procedure. Members also hold executive positions in the club, learning how to plan meetings, present finicial reports and take minutes.

The Shawville 4-H Club has grown incredibly over the past couple of years. If you or someone you know is interested in joining 4-H, don’t hesitate to reach out. Membership begins in January and members will be displaying their livestock projects at the fair and are happy to answer questions.