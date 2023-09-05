Thursday, September 7, 2023
Highlights 2News

5 days of Shawville Fair

The Equity 230 Views

You’ve done it again, Shawville Fair

Glen Hartle
Shawville Sept. 6, 2023
There was evidence in every square metre of the Shawville Fairgrounds, and in every minute of the long weekend just passed, that the Pontiac Agricultural Society (PAS) has yet again put on an amazing event that brought community together in masses from start to finish.
As fair goer and longtime Shawville resident Mary McDowell Woods put it, “It seems that technology wants to tear us apart, and I’m so glad that this fair brings us together.”
The midway brought the excitement. The concessions brought the nourishing delights and joyful memorabilia. The exhibition halls brought a reason for community to step out and in. The booths brought businesses and opportunity. The arena, barns and animals brought rural and fanned the flame of “doing it country”. The track brought adrenaline. The main stage brought the entertainment. Mother nature brought the weather and the beer tent brought the cheer.
The rest? You. You brought the rest.
Collectively, this amounted to a full-on display of doing it together in order to celebrate that we are community. Look around this edition of THE EQUITY and you will see ample evidence of the sheer diversity of activities, people and things of which we can all say we are a part.
Enjoy the afterglow, and see you next year.

Devon Wilson, of Sugar Hill Farms, getting chummy with a friendly donkey.
Mmmm, Lemonade. Left to right, Sebastian George, Anneka Schindel and Austin Bender made sure fair goers kept hydrated with the delicious beverage.
Belle & Ariel, popular Disney Princesses, added to the colourful flair of the fair. They were walking billboards for local entertainment portal Birthday Party Magic.
“Rockabilly” Joe performing some seriously intriguing stunts at the children’s stage.
Caroleanne Charette taking a break from her hard work to humour
THE EQUITY’s photographer.
Nancy Alexander (left) and Phyllis Wilsom (right) of Victoria Quilts. The charitable organization raffled off two of their signature quilts to raise money for materials with which to make more quilts.
Beauce Carnaval once again stepped up with a variety of rides and attractions. The Super Shot provided thrill seekers with a moment of scream-accompanied free fall and was very popular.
Put your hands up! Fun times and good company at the Shawville Fair.
The intense summer heat did little to dissuade revellers from enjoying the midway.
Echo the clown, clowning it up with Molly Murphy and her aunt Sophie Pieschke at the Fair.
(Left to right) Emmett McMunn, Riley Horner and Susannah McMunn braving the thrills of the midway at the Shawville Fair.
“What you got there, Tristan?” asks Marty the retired Clydesdale as he welcomes Tristan Hutchinson of Fitzroy to the Fair’s first-ever Heavy Horse Educational Tent.
Volunteers! Denzil Yach and Barrie Murray selling 50/50 tickets to Jason Potvin at the Lions booth just inside the main gate to the Shawville Fair.
4H club member Eloise Thompson poses with her bunny.
“Our mother told us to floss,” say Graden and Clayton Waite of Foresters Falls, snacking on cotton candy. “This is the biggest and best fair around!”

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca