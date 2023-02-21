96 new families required assistance from Pontiac food bank

Bouffe Pontiac, the region’s food bank, saw 96 new families sign up for food aid in 2022. Kim Laroche, director of the organization, shared this news at a ceremony for the Clarendon Giant Tiger’s $3,200 donation to the food bank. “Ninety-six new families in six months is a lot,” Laroche said, emphasizing the scale of the issue. Laroche said for the time being Bouffe is still able to keep up with demand. “We’re asking for more funding to the government and stuff like that because food inflation is high right now. But we’re capable so far,” she said. “There’s a big increase in demand for people using food banks across Canada and Giant Tiger is a huge supporter of food banks,” said Brandyn Gauthier, co-owner of the Giant Tiger franchise. “We know with the price of food and inflation and everything, obviously more families are going to need it. So the more we can help out the better it’s going to be for our area.” “A thank you to Giant Tiger. They do this a few times a year. They’re a very good partner,” concluded Laroche.

