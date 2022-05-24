A charismatic leader with an unforgettable smile

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac May 25, 2022 He was described as a charismatic leader, a kind soul and a true gentleman. He was committed to everything he did and at the core of it all was helping people. He advocated for social justice and was a strong advocate for the Indigenous community. Robert Bertrand was a passionate, kind and honest man to his friends and family. Robert “Bob” Bertrand was the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca