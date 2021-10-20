A closer look at Louis Lair
Carole St-Aubin
Allumette Island Oct. 6, 2021
Louis Lair was born and raised on an Allumette Island farm. He married Ghislaine Paquette 49 years ago and together they raised one daughter. They are now proud grandparents of three grandchildren.
Lair studied Industrial Accounting for two years and Advanced Communication Skills at the University of Ottawa.
“I also took various courses throughout my banking career at the University of Western Ontario in London,” Lair said.
His first job was as a night auditor at Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, then as an Operations Manager.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca