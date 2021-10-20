A closer look at Louis Lair

Carole St-Aubin

Allumette Island Oct. 6, 2021

Louis Lair was born and raised on an Allumette Island farm. He married Ghislaine Paquette 49 years ago and together they raised one daughter. They are now proud grandparents of three grandchildren.

Lair studied Industrial Accounting for two years and Advanced Communication Skills at the University of Ottawa.

“I also took various courses throughout my banking career at the University of Western Ontario in London,” Lair said.

His first job was as a night auditor at Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, then as an Operations Manager.