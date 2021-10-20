A closer look at the candidates for mayor in Shawville: Bill McCleary

Jorge Maria

Shawville Oct. 20, 2021

After eight years on the Shawville council, Bill McCleary has decided to run for mayor.

McCleary was born and raised in Shawville; he graduated high school here “and never left.” Out of high school he worked at Canadian Tire then went on to work at the Consolidated Bathurst pulp mill in 1981 and worked there until it closed. From there he went on to work at Canada Post until he left due to health issues in 2017. He was co-owner of Bean’s service station from 1987 to 1999.

McCleary believes his years of work experience, coupled with his more recent time on council, make him qualified to be mayor. “I know about leadership, I know about finances. I know mechanical things, streets, sewers, and water from my experience at Portage as well as my experience on council,” he said.