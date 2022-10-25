A cloudy fall sky

Travelling to my son’s lot, I glanced up at the sky. It was a day of complete cloud coverage, not a trace of blue. Even the fall colours, so glorious the day before, seemed dull. Sometimes, it can seem as if life has painted that same picture. Trouble reigns over our mind and fills life to the point that it appears things will never change. Hope sprouts wings and flies away. Feelings are strong but they are not reliable. Behind the clouds, the sun is still shining. Behind the trouble are answers that we will see with the eyes of faith. We must remember the truth. God is very near to the brokenhearted and He is able to make all things new, in His time. Trust and faith can change the darkest moments and when we practice, we will soon find our hope renewed.

