A dream come true: Shawville couple brings classic car to original dealership

Once he retired, Len decided that he wanted to restore the truck to its former glory. “That trucks been good to me, so I’m going to be good to it,” said Len.

When Len Watson first bought his 1982 Chevrolet fleetside pickup truck, it was nothing more than a second-hand “set of wheels” to get him to work. Twenty-eight years and countless memories later, it’s become so much more than that.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca