A little bit of country

Nikki Buechler Shawville Dec. 21, 2021 Eldon Ostrom started playing in his family’s band at the age of nine. That was a while ago: “2021 marks my 50th year of playing traditional country music, and calling square dances in the Pontiac, Quebec & Ontario regions.” Ostrom is announcing the release of a CD called “Me And My Boys.” Ostrom described the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca