‘A little bit of everything’ at Otter Lake craft show

Camilla Faragalli

Otter Lake Nov. 4, 2023

A wide assortment of creativity was on display at the Otter Lake R.A. for annual Otter Lake Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, with everything from loom-woven jewellery to Mountain Dew-flavoured jelly on offer.

“I try to think outside the box with the flavouring,” said Marilyn Lacroix, jelly vendor and owner of Heart in a Jar jam company.

“Like the Zucchini-bread jam – that’s something you can’t find anywhere.”

The event – which also comprised a silent auction, raffle and 50/50 draw – was organized for the fourteenth time by Crystal Dubeau of Otter Lake.

“We own a couple of businesses, so we know how important this is to the town,” Dubeau said. “It helps out the restaurants, it helps out the stores because people come in and get gas and groceries and whatever. It brings a lot of people.”

“This is the biggest show that we’ve ever done,” she added.

One of the 40-plus vendors present was Cait Foy, a resident of Otter Lake who was participating in the craft show for the first time.

“The majority of it is beading,” Foy said, describing her creations from behind a table laden with handmade jewellery, key-chains and dream-catchers.

Foy said she picked up much of her technique and inspiration from Indigenous artisans she met while living in northern Quebec.

“I just put my own little twist on a few things.”

The RA centre bustled with shoppers for the majority of the afternoon.

“We’re from the area so we thought we’d check it out, see what the vendors have to offer,” said Travis Narlock, an attendee.

“It’s always a good turnout,” added his companion Hailey Piche.

“There really is a little bit of everything.”

Kerry Lynn Zacharias (right), assisted by family members Heidi Lafleur (centre) and Bella Dupuis (left), displays her selection of pickled goodies at the Otter Lake craft and vendor show on Saturday. Marilyn Lacroix selling her jelly and jam products at the craft show. Lacroix has been running her company, Heart in a Jar, for three years.