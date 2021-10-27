A matter of transparency in health care
On Oct. 13, Quebec’s Ministry of Health released concrete data on the number of unvaccinated healthcare workers across the province, just two days before the province’s mandated double-vaccination deadline for all healthcare workers in Quebec.
In September, when the vaccine requirements for healthcare workers was first announced, Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé estimated there were more than 40,000 people in the health service that were not adequately vaccinated. At the time, Santé publique was either unable or unwilling to provide more concrete data.
