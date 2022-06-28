A message to graduates

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac June 29, 2022 During the past few weeks in the Pontiac, many students were graduating and celebrating this major milestone. The Pontiac Continuing Education Centre honoured its students on June 16 at the Little Red Wagon Winery and gave out three awards for Highest Standing in the Commerce Program. There was an award for 2020, 2021, and 2022, since they were . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca