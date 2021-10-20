A retrospective look at Shawville Mayor Sandra Murray’s years of service

She has been married to husband Barrie for 58 years and together they have raised three children, and are now enjoying their eight grandchildren. Murray worked in the accounting department at the Shawville hospital for more than 32 years and is now retired.

Shawville native Sandra Murray has been actively involved in the community for many years.

