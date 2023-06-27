A sampling of what is happeningin the Pontiac this Canada Daylong weekend

Connor Lalande

Pontiac June 27, 2023

With June slowly shifting into July, Canada Day is upon us. From St. John’s to Vancouver, people throughout this vast country of ours will take July 1 as an opportunity to come together in celebration of our shared, enduring identity.

Each year, with the arrival of the Canada Day long weekend, Canadians unite to reflect on the values that embody the Canadian spirit and the complex history that defines the country we live in. We celebrate the peace and prosperity we are lucky enough to enjoy and take time to relish in the company of our friends, families and loved ones. Making the most of our statutory holiday, we sunbathe carefree on docks, throw a football around, share in a barbeque or perhaps even savour a few cold beverages.

In reverence to the rich mosaic of peoples and cultures that define the Canadian experience, Canada Day is a holiday that different communities across the country celebrate each in their own way. In keeping with this tradition of diverse celebrations, the Pontiac is boasting a wide array of parties, festivities, hootenannies and general good times this upcoming Canada Day long weekend. Here is but a small sampling of the many events taking place in the Pontiac this Canada Day long weekend.

Starting off the festivities with a bang, the Quyon Community Association is hosting a free Canada Day event on Friday, June 30. With a parade starting at 7 p.m., various children’s activities and a fireworks show at dusk, the Quyon Community Associations promises to be a blast (fire-ban permitting).

Also on Friday is the annual Shawville Soap Box Derby which takes off fromthe top of Victoria Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Registration for that event is at 5 p.m.

Still in Shawville on Friday night is a street dance at the Town Hall with the Junction Boys. This starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

On July 1, the Bryson Golden Age Club is starting off the big day right with their patio pop-up community breakfast. Costing $13 for adults and $10 for children, those peckish from Friday’s late-night celebrations can gorge themselves on eggs, bacon, pancakes and beans.

Further southwest along the shores of the Ottawa River, the Bristol Market in Norway Bay is holding an extra-special, Canada Day-themed gathering on July 1. In addition to the market’s usual vendors, the Bristol firefighters will be on hand raising money for the department. Bringing with them a carnival-style dunk tank, those in attendance will have the opportunity to cast their indispensable first-responder heroes into a tank of cold water. What more could you want? Bristol Market will also be holding a barbeque and raffling off a gift basket filled with vendors’ products.

Later on July 1 - at 1 p.m. - a parade celebrating both Canada Day and Shawville’s 150th anniversary will make its way down Main Street and end up at the fairgrounds. With top floats winning ride passes to the 2023 Shawville Fair and various gift certificates, the competition will surely be fierce. A town photo will be taken on Hospital Hill at 4 p.m. and the Denny Welburn Band will be filling the air with music at the fairgrounds from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A fireworks display (depending on the fire-ban situation) will tie a bow on Shawville’s 2023 Canada Day celebrations.

Want to do Canada Day the Sheenboro way? They start early with a mass at 9 a.m. followed by a Canada Day breakfast, silent Auction, games and a BBQ at lunch time. Then the famous parade at noon with music right after.

Much, much more is happening to celebrate this great country of ours. For more information on all the good times to be had throughout the Pontiac this Canada Day long weekend, check out THE EQUITY’s Community Calendar here http://www.theequity.ca/calendar/