A squirrely situation

Out on a walk recently, I saw the strangest sight. A black squirrel was carrying another squirrel in its mouth. I stopped and watched until it disappeared into some bushes. It made me wonder. I’ve never seen anything like it before. The squirrel seemed to be almost the same size as the one carrying it. Later a friend mentioned they will carry their young to safety. I wondered if that squirrel’s kid was being lazy. He certainly seemed old enough to walk and find his way. But then who knows. It is hard not knowing why, no matter what the circumstance. We always want answers and sometimes they do not come. In the case of the squirrel it didn’t matter but some things do matter. And waiting can be difficult God’s words says, one day, everything will be revealed, brought out into the open. Good or bad we will know all the whys we didn’t have answered. There’s a new day coming.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca