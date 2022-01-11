About the kids

Since Christmas 2021 the experts have been crowding the news with their professional opinion as to whether children should go back to in the classroom face to face learning or stay at home for a couple weeks because no one knows how this very virulent omicron COVID variant will act, (mild or a child killer? Are the kids safer at home or in school?) One time someone described an . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca