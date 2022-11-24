Action: Phare Ouest Ciné-répertoire in Fort-Coulonge returns

Pierre Cyr

Fort-Coulonge November 15, 2022

Once more this year, the non-profit organisation ‘Phare Ouest’ is hosting a monthly movie event in Fort-Coulonge. The film presentations, in French, are at the Café Downtown located at 535 Baume St., in Fort-Coulonge. The concept is original as either a main actor or a key member of the production is interviewed live just before the presentation via Zoom. This gives the opportunity to really get some pertinent and interesting information about the origin of the movie and its production.

The first presentation was last Tuesday, at 7 p.m. It featured the movie Les tricheurs (The Cheaters) written and directed by Louis Godbout. During the interview before the showing, Godbout shared that his movie was a tribute to lack of honesty and the presence of immorality in the vast majority of the population. Godbout was a philosophy teacher for about 15 years and started his cinema endeavour in his 50s.

The movie was filmed in 2020 and was released last summer in Quebec.

The action of the film takes place around a game of golf. Golf is a sport that Godbout has enjoyed since he was a kid, she started to play at the age of eight with his grandmother.

The audience also learned during the interview that there were two versions of the movie. Some festivals were hesitant to present the film with some ironic scenes related to religion. Godbout ensures the DVD will include the original version.

The next event will be on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. with the presentation of the film Merci pour Tout. Louise Archambault, screenwriter and producer, will be interviewed. This is a comedy film which mostly takes place on Iles-de-la-Madeleine in 2019. The plot revolves around two sisters, who after learning of the death of their dad, go on a trip to bring the remains of their dad to the island.

Everyone is welcome, it is suggested to reserve your place at the restaurant, especially if you want to have dinner before the movie. The Café Downtown’ chef will have additional thematic items on his menu for each movie. Reservations can be made at 819-864-8444. The cost for the movie is only $5.

Phare Ouest, which is translated as the West Lighthouse, is involved in the promotion of culture of any kind in the Pontiac like poetry, movie festivals, and art festivals, etc. Phare Ouest was also involved in the illumination project of the bridge Felix-Gabriel-Marchand in Mansfield-Pontefract.

You can get the full details of the coming movies on Phare Ouest website at www.phareouest.ca or any additional information by email at culturephareouest@gmail.com.