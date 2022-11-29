The advent season is upon us, leaving a short four weeks until Christmas. Advent brings about a season of preparing yourself and your family for the big event — Christmas. This first week of advent has a focus on joy. This week we were discussing how we could bring joy to others and what exactly that means. We talked about how doing something for someone, saying something kind to someone, a small gesture or giving someone something is enough to bring someone else joy. The idea that making someone else happy is enough to make us happy is something we work on and continue to work on. Too often, we end up . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca