All fires in Pontiac extinguished – Open-fire ban ongoing

Connor Lalande Pontiac June 19, 2023 Firefighting efforts and favorable weather conditions have combined to allow for all forest fires burning within the Pontiac to be extinguished, MRC officials say. MRC Pontiac Public Safety Coordinator Julien Gagnon says that the fire situation within the Pontiac has significantly improved over the past week. While the improvements are cause for optimism, Gagnon says that the open-fire ban is still ongoing across Quebec. “Any open-fires are still banned throughout Quebec,” Gagnon said. “What that means is that anything that is within a screened-in, closed appliance is permitted. Traditional campfires surrounded by stones are not allowed.” Restrictions on public access to forests has also been lifted by officials. “The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF) has decided to partially lift the ban on forest access on lands in the domain of the State and the closure of roads announced on June 9, 2023, for public interest considerations,” read a MRNF press release translated into English. “This decision was taken in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due, in particular, to the changing weather conditions and the interventions carried out by SOPFEU to combat fires.”

