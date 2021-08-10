Amos will not seek reelection

The announcement comes after last month’s meeting with local media when Amos announced a return to full duties following two Zoom incidents, one in which he appeared naked on-camera and the other in which he was seen urinating into a coffee cup. In the meeting, Amos explained that he was placing more importance on not doing too much at one time.

In a statement issued Sunday, Pontiac MP Will Amos announced he will not be seeking reelection.

