An afternoon of painting with equestrians

Brett Thoms Luskville March 5, 2023 The Association équestre du Pontiac held a paint afternoon last Sunday in the Luskville Community Centre in order to fundraise. The event took the form of a tutorial hosted by local artist Jeanette Schever. Using acrylic paint, Schever walked participants through the finer details of painting a picture of a red barn during winter. This included techniques on how to portray shadows, how trees in the background contrasted against the horizon, how to paint tree branches, the off-white colour of snow, how to write letters using a paintbrush, how to best mix paint and much more over the two-hour-plus event. The Association équestre du Pontiac plans to host two more events in the spring, including a horse day and tack sale on April 29 and a cowboy racing clinic on May 13. You can follow The Association équestre du Pontiac on Facebook for more details.

