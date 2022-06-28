Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Pictured here is Catherine, Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel and Nancy at the chalets during the announcement of the tourism funding that the Canadain Economic Development for Quebec Regions presented to the sisters.
An oasis in Ladysmith

Liz Draper

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Thorne June 3, 2022
Tucked away in the Municipality of Thorne (Ladysmith) two sisters are bringing a luxurious chalet experience to the region with their unique A-frame cabins, Chalets Prinella.
Born and raised in northern Quebec, Nancy Lemay works for the federal government as a geographer, and her sister Catherine Lemay is an intellectual property lawyer. Both have lived in the . . .

