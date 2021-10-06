And they’re off!

In the Municipality of Pontiac, the three candidates for mayor have all had the job before and are back for more. Same with the two candidates running for warden in the MRC Pontiac.

Candidates vying for election as councillors, mayors and wardens throughout the Pontiac are now off and running.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca