Thursday, November 4, 2021
Tom Murdock stands outside of his business holding the two French language voter cards he recieved in the mail; Murdock says that more than a few people have come into his business to complain about the French only voter cards.
Tom Murdock stands outside of his business holding the two French language voter cards he recieved in the mail; Murdock says that more than a few people have come into his business to complain about the French only voter cards.
French News 

Anglophone residents left to decipher French language communications from Municipality of Pontiac and MRC des Collines

Jorge Maria , , , ,

Jorge Maria
Luskville Nov. 3, 2021 

Longtime resident of Luskville, Tom Murdock was more than a little disappointed and confused when he received voting information for the current municipal election solely in French. 

Officially, the MRC des Collines and the Municipality of Pontiac are only required to provide voting information in French. The full text is written by the Quebec government and then given to each municipality to print and distribute as they see fit. 

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca