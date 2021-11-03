Anglophone residents left to decipher French language communications from Municipality of Pontiac and MRC des Collines

Officially, the MRC des Collines and the Municipality of Pontiac are only required to provide voting information in French. The full text is written by the Quebec government and then given to each municipality to print and distribute as they see fit.

Longtime resident of Luskville, Tom Murdock was more than a little disappointed and confused when he received voting information for the current municipal election solely in French.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca