Astra Estates golf course for sale

Three years after purchasing the historic golf course in Norway Bay, Astra Estates owners Jodi Armstrong and John Edelman are looking to sell the property. “We would like to sell it so it will continue to grow. But I think at this point, we’re proud of what we’ve done,” Amstrong told THE EQUITY, noting that the business has been listed for sale since late May and that club members have been informed. Armstrong, born and raised in Shawville, explained they had originally purchased the property in 2021 in the hopes of converting it into a cottage. But after learning about the history and the significance of the golf course, which was built in 1930, they decided to breathe new life into the building which had been dormant since its closure in 2018. “Most of the people in this area have been golfing here since they were children,” Armstrong said. “[Norway Bay] is an area where people are passing cottages down from generation to generation, right? So there’s . . .

