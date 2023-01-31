Authorities launch campaign against unsafe snowmobiling

Brett Thoms Pontiac January 28, 2023 Sûreté du Québec, the Contrôle routier Québec and the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) announced they performed interventions over last weekend along and near snowmobile routes as a part of a campaign against snowmobilers involved in risky or illegal behaviour, according to a press release. The interventions were performed by police officers, FCMQ trail patrol officers and roadside inspectors, and enforced various laws and regulations governing off-road vehicles outlined in Off-Road Vehicle Act, the Highway Safety Code and the Criminal Code. These operations were done in conjunction with an awareness campaign encouraging snowmobilers to engage in safe conduct. Safety tips published as a part of the awareness campaign include: avoid going on a ride alone and always tell someone close to you about the planned route; before leaving on a trip, plan it and find out about the state of the network by using the iMotoneige app; respect the signs and adjust your speed according to the trail conditions; maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you; keep your vehicle’s white headlight(s) on and the red rear marker light on; cross public roads where signs permit; keep to the right at all times; and always wear your helmet and safety glasses if the helmet does not have a visor. The press release also warned about snowmobiling under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving at unsafe speeds.

